Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Petitions To End Her Conservatorship 

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears, a plot twist took place regarding her conservatorship. Jamie has started a petition to end her court-ordered conservatorship, which has been going on for 13 years.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a bay, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” read the petition according to CNN.

Spears’ father has claimed to have wanted the “best for his daughter” during all of this. At this point, he has chosen to file the petition because he believes that Britney is capable of taking full control of her life and that she deserves the chance to do so.

Jamie Spears has served as conservator of Britney since 2009, which has allowed him to control her every move since then. In 2019, her mother, Jodi Spears, was appointed the temporary conservator when Jamie stepped aside.

Over the course of the last few months, Britney has remained in headlines regarding the conservatorship as more and more details have been brought to the public eye. In February of this year, a documentary about her conservatorship was released. Framing Britney Spears was the beginning of the ongoing drama regarding her relationship with her father. As the public learned more about what Britney has had to go through, the more attention has been brought to the pop star in hopes to help give her back her freedom.

Britney appeared in court this past July where she stated that she wanted to press charges on her father for “conservator abuse.” She also referred to the arrangement as “f——ing cruel.” Her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, made a statement regarding Britney’s fathers recent actions.

“This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Mr. Spears. It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath.”

Rosengart stated that Jamie should step down immediately “before he is suspended.” A previously scheduled hearing is currently still set to take place on September 29.