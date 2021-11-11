Fans Find New Adele Album 30 On Target Shelves

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 4:45 PM

Adele fans are patiently awaiting the Nov. 19 release of her fourth studio album 30. Some fans thought they could buy the album even sooner.

In a TikTok posted by user @ariesszn247, the fan finds several vinyl copies of the album on Target shelves. “Some Target employee fucked up,” she laughs. “We may or may not be leaking Adele’s new album.” The video currently has over 733,000 likes and 3.5 million views.

The unexpected purchase wasn’t successful, however. In a later video, she confirmed that Target wouldn’t let her buy the album, since it wasn’t on the market yet. Fortunately, it will be available to fans in about a week.

Adele has already released the tracklist for the upcoming album, which includes two versions of “Easy on Me,” one with country star Chris Stapelton. The hit song is already breaking records before the album’s release: when it was shared on Spotify, it set the global record for day-one streams, surpassing over 20.9 million streams the day it was released. In 2022, the pop star is set to perform live for the first time since 2017, with two shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and 2.