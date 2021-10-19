Adele Sets New Spotify Streaming Record With “Easy On Me”

Home News Krista Marple October 19th, 2021 - 5:22 PM

Iconic British pop star Adele has recently broke the internet with the news regarding her releasing brand new music. Now, she is already breaking records with her newest single “Easy On Me.”

Adele’s new track broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify on the day of its release, which was October 15. Amazon Music also came out and claimed that she did the same through their streaming platform.

“Easy On Me” also blew BTS’ track “Butter,” which hits 20.9 million streams in May of this year. While the exact number of streams has not yet been released for Adele’s song, Spotify did announce that “Easy On Me” surpassed the 20.9 million streams of “Butter” within 21 hours of it being released.

Adele announced the release of her forthcoming album, 30, last week. It is currently due to be released November 19 after speculation of when it would actually drop. Taylor Swift had changed the release date for Red (Taylor’s Version) after rumors spread that Adele was going to be releasing a brand new album.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” wrote the singer in a tweet.

The British artist has hardly been active on social media over the last six years.