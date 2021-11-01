Adele Reveals Tracklist of Upcoming New Album 30

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 8:26 PM

Fans are eagerly waiting for Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which is set for release on Nov. 19 via Columbia Records. When she released “Easy On Me” on Oct. 15, the track broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify, gaining over 20.9 million streams on the day it was released. According to Stereogum, the pop powerhouse has officially released the tracklist for the upcoming album.

Adele will be collaborating with country star Chris Stapleton on a bonus version of “Easy On Me,” and featuring the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner on an interlude titled “All Night Parking.” There are 15 tracks total, three of them being bonus tracks: the aforementioned version of “Easy on Me,” “Wild Wild West” and “Can’t Be Together.”

The last time Adele released an album — 25 in 2015 — it won multiple Grammys in 2017: album of the year, best pop vocal album, and “Hello” won record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance. If the instant success of “Easy On Me” is any indicator of what to expect from the rest of the album, the artist may see similar achievements for 30.

30 Tracklist:

01 “Strangers By Nature”

02 “Easy On Me”

03 “Cry Your Heart Out”

04 “Oh My God”

06 “Can I Get It”

07 “I Drink Wine”

08 “All Night Parking (Interlude)” (With Erroll Garner)

09 “Woman Like Me”

10 “Hold On”

11 “To Be Loved”

12 “Love Is A Game”

13 “Wild Wild West” (Bonus Track)

14 “Can’t Be Together” (Bonus Track)

15 “Easy On Me” (With Chris Stapleton) (Bonus Track)