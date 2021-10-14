Adele Announces New Album 30 For Release In November

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 5:00 PM

After Taylor Swift moved the release date for Red (Taylor’s Version) as rumors swirled about Adele’s upcoming album, it has been confirmed that Adele’s newest album 30 is going to be released on November 19. Adele has started teasing her album release over the course of the last few weeks, with ambiguous billboards, magazine features, and the announcement of single “Easy On Me” and has just taken the leap to change her socials to the new aesthetic by updating profile pictures throughout.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Adele talks about this upcoming release, saying: “I was certainly nowhere near where I hoped I’d be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil… And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says “It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.” The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some Vitamin D.”

After slowly making her way back onto social media after 6 years, Adele is set to release the first look at the album, a single called “Easy On Me” October 15.