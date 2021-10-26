Adele Announces First Live Shows In Five Years

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 2:40 PM

This November, Adele is releasing her fourth studio album, 30. To celebrate the album, she has recently announced two live shows scheduled for next year — her first live performances since 2017.

According to Pitchfork, these two shows are set for July 1 and 2, 2022, at London’s Hyde Park. The artist has not been on the stage in five years and has not released a new album since her 2015 piece 25, but she is still topping the charts. After sharing her recent single “Easy On Me,” Adele quickly broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify. “Butter” by BTS previously held the record at 20.9 million streams, but “Easy on Me” surpassed this number within 21 hours of its release.

Fans and other major pop artists alike acknowledge the significance of the Nov. 19 album. Taylor Swift even changed the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version) after learning that Adele would be releasing an album around the same time.

The British singer had been teasing the announcement of the album through a change in social media layouts and photos, but she quickly took to Twitter to describe her experience in creating 30: “It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.”

If the popularity of “Easy on Me” is any indication of what to expect from the album, these two following live shows will likely be similarly sought-after.