Homesick Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Special Interest And More

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 3:43 PM

In January 2022, the Homesick music festival is presenting its fourth installment with 10 groups and two dates. The festival will take place on Friday, Jan. 28 at The Glasshouse in Pomona, CA, and on Jan. 29 at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, The Umbrellas, Death Bells and Ceremony will be performing on both dates. Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, actually, was the one who created the festival. Tickets for both the Pomona and Berkeley shows are now available.

Mannequin Pussy recently finished a U.S. fall tour, though not without issues. After staying in Akron, OH, in late October, the band’s van and trailer with gear, merch and personal equipment were stolen. Following the January performances for the Homesick fest, the band is scheduled to join the Screaming Females at their annual Garden Party on Feb. 12 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. The rocks bands will also be joined by Oceanator and Sensual World at this event.

At the end of 2020, Ceremony shared “Into the Wayside Part V” to celebrate a decade of their album Rohnert Park. On March 12, 2021, they then released a 7” vinyl of “The Doldrums (Friendly City),” which was featured on the original album. This album illustrated the band’s shift from hardcore punk to incorporating more elements of post-punk and indie rock, a shift that may likewise be celebrated at this festival.

Pomona Full Lineup

Ceremony

Mannequin Pussy

Special Interest

Dreamdecay

The Umbrellas

Death Bells

Laughing Matter

BERKELEY FULL LINEUP

Ceremony

Mannequin Pussy

Gulch

Spelling

Special Interest

The Umbrellas

Death Bells

Object of Affection