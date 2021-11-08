Adele Premieres New Song “Hold On” In Amazon Holiday Commercial

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 4:08 PM

Adele has received lots of attention lately, with her hit single “Easy on Me” breaking records and her upcoming album 30 coming out on Nov. 19. In anticipation of this album — and the holiday season — she recently premiered “Hold On” in an Amazon holiday commercial.

The commercial follows a college student who puts on a brave face but still feels lonely. She smiles with her friends in the club and attends all of her classes, but is ultimately stuck inside her head. Her neighbor, an older woman, sees the student is often alone and acknowledges the stress that young adults face, and decides to buy a present for the young woman.



“Hold On” creates the perfect atmosphere for the ad that embraces spreading kindness during hard times. The ballad contains gospel-style vocals and lyrics about resilience and how utterly difficult it can be to get through each day. According to Stereogum, the pop icon co-wrote the song with Inflo, a London-based producer.

The song is just one of 14 tracks on 30, with others including “I Drink Wine” and two versions of “Easy on Me,” one which features country star Chris Stapleton. When Adele released “Easy on Me,” it broke the global record for day-one streams, surpassing over 20.9 million streams within 21 hours of its release. Following the album release, she is set to perform in London on July 1 and 2, 2022, her first set of live shows since 2017.