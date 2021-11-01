Foo Fighters Cover The Beatles “Get Back” With Paul McCartney During 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 4:45 PM

On Oct. 30, several artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, such as Kraftwerk and the Foo Fighters. In celebrating their induction at the awards ceremony in Cleveland, OH, the Dave Grohl-led band covered The Beatles “Get Back” with a Beatle: Sir Paul McCartney.

In a fan-filmed video of the performance, Grohl kicks off the song with a tribute to the Beatles. “I didn’t say it in my speech, but listen, I never took lessons to learn how to play music,” he said. “You know what I had? I had a Beatles songbook, a Beatles record and a record player. Everything I learned about rock & roll was from this man right here.”

The rock icons then play the unmistakable Western-inspired instrumentals and lean into the microphone together to play the song about Jojo. According to The PRP, the awards ceremony will air on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, Nov. 20.



The Foo Fighters have been performing across the country lately, and plan to take on the world next year. They played a surprise show in Coney Island in September, and they were on the lineup for Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival in October. Next month, they’re going on a brief tour of the West Coast from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. The band was also recently announced as one of the main acts at both Lolapalooza Brazil and Lolapalooza Argentina in March 2022, performing alongside Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Martin Garrix and Machine Gun Kelly to name a few acts.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz