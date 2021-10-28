Municipal Waste Announce New Album For 2022, Re-sign With Nuclear Blast

Home News Skyler Graham October 28th, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Metal band Municipal Waste is set to release their seventh full-length album in 2022, and they just re-signed with the label that will help them do it. According to a press release, the band just re-signed with Nuclear Blast, therefore extending the Nuclear-Waste union responsible for 2012’s The Fatal Feast, 2017’s Slime and Punishment, and their 2019 EP The Last Rager.

“We couldn’t think of a more suitable place for the Waste than our radioactive family at Nuclear Blast,” guitarist Ryan Waste says about re-signing with the label in a press release. “They’ve always given us complete creative freedom and challenged us to push it to the limit with our deranged ideas. As the music business changes with the times, we trust that our vision remains unfazed by trends and our label backs us up with full force.”

Municipal Waste has been working on the new album for over a year, posting in Nov. 2020 that they were recording in Philadelphia with studio engineer Arthur Rizk. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the band members recorded their parts one by one early on.

In addition to the upcoming album release, the band is also preparing for a series of separate tours with Crowbar, Circle Jerks and Anthrax. The tour with Crowbar is scheduled to begin on Nov. 12 in Lousiville and end on Nov. 23 in Grand Rapids, MI. The band will then join Circle Jerks across the East Coast from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, and accompany Anthrax as they perform across Europe in fall 2022.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alanga