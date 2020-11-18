Municipal Waste Is In The Studio Working On New Album

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 6:43 PM

Crossover thrash outfit Municipal Waste have announced they are recording a new studio album in Philadelphia alongside studio engineer Arthur Rizk. The band invited Decibel to tour their studio and accompany them on a brief walk-through of the city.

Drummer Dave Witte explained that he would be recording his parts without bottom heads for the first time, while using aluminum shells. The band have expressed confidence in the upcoming record and their musical ability, adding that this is the most prepared they’ve been to record new material. Municipal Waste’s members also state that they are social distancing and recorded their parts one by one during the early part of the process, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal Waste teamed up with Napalm Death last fall for a tour alongside Sick of It All, where they played in cities such as Dallas, Austin, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The band were also on the lineup for Punk Rock Bowling this year, which was also supposed to feature Madness and Circle Jerks, but this event was cancelled due to COVID-19. Last fall the band released The Last Rager EP, which was supported by the single “Wave of Death.”

“Ending on a classic Waste-sounding title track, The Last Rager definitely makes its statement quickly and unapologetically,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explaiend. “It calls back to the early career Waste we all know and love but does it in a way that’s still relevant for the type of fast metal we need today.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna