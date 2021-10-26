Circle Jerks Postpone Halloween Shows Due To COVID-19 Case In Touring Camp

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 11:30 AM

Hardcore punk band Circle Jerks were supposed to perform a series of shows this weekend, but they have unfortunately had to cancel after members of the band’s crew tested positive for COVID-19. According to Consequence, three dates have been postponed: an Oct. 27 show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, an Oct. 29 concert in Tuscon, Arizona and an Oct. 30 show in Phoenix, Arizona. They were also going to be joined by Adolescents and Negative Approach.

“We will do our best to announce rescheduling of these dates as early as possible this week,” reads the band’s apology on Facebook. “All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. For those who cannot attend, refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Thanks and stay tuned!”

The Oct. 27 show was originally the first date in the first leg of their North American tour. Another leg of the tour is set to begin on Dec. 10 in Baltimore and conclude on Dec. 19 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. As of now, the December shows are still on. Following these winter concerts is another set of shows in 2022, which kicks off on Feb. 18 in San Diego.

This tour is not only their first in more than a decade, it celebrates the 40th anniversary of their debut album Group Sex. Although the group has broken up and reunited multiple times, they are determined to share live versions of this album with fans — even if it means pushing back the dates.



Photo Credit: Owen Ela