Adele Announces First New Single in Six Years “Easy On Me”

Adele has announced her return with her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me.” The single, which is our first taste of her new album 30 is due out October 15th. Though she hasn’t released fresh music since 2015’s smash 25, Adele has been teasing a new LP for almost a year now. In the pre-pandemic days, it seemed she had eyes on a September 2020 release, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Adele’s social handles and website were updated (a typical sign of an impending announcement), and mysterious billboards and projections displaying 30 began showing up across the globe. There is speculation that these billboards signify Adele’s title for her upcoming album, which would then follow the trend of naming her albums after numbers.

These announcements come after Adele has not released new music since her album 25. It was apparently largely inspired by the beginning of her 30s. Those the years she was in the process of splitting from her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki.

There is currently no official timeline for the release of the LP, although fans speculate that it will be soon.