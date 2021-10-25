Brandi Carlile Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 12:11 PM

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile recently enjoyed her first appearance on Saturday Night Live, released her seventh studio album and just announced a 2022 U.S. tour. According to Consequence, the tour is in support of her latest album, In These Silent Days, which features “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time.”

Carlile will be performing at major venues across the country, such as Madison Square Garden in New York, the Greek Theater in L.A. and two shows at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville as well as at Red Rocks in Colorado. The artist is performing a show at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 6 and concluding the tour back in New York at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22, 2022. The Highwomen singer will be accompanied by a rotating group of opening acts throughout the tour, including Brittany Howard, Lucius, Indigo Girls and Allison Russell.

Shortly before releasing her most recent album, Carlile joined Amanda Shires and Margo Price on an emotional cover of John Prine’s “I Remember Everything” at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville. She paid tribute to the late Prine at the 2021 Grammy Awards with the same song, as well as at the preceding Grammy Salute to Music Legends. Carlile has performed this posthumous track and honored the artist for over a year — she starred on a live stream benefit celebrating Prine in June 2020 — and may continue to do so on this tour.

Brandi Carlile 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/06 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

02/01-05 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend

04/22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush 2022

04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

06/11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion §

09/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre §

10/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse

† = w/ guest Lucius

‡ = w/ Indigo Girls, Celisse, an Lucius

+ = w/ Lake Street Dive and Celisse

# = w/ DeFranco and Celisse

§ = w/ Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~ = w/ Lucius and Allison Russell

^ = w/ Brittany Howard

