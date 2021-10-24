Every Time I Die Share Unique New Video For “Thing With Feathers”, Radical Out Now

Home News Roy Lott October 24th, 2021 - 7:17 PM

Every Time I Die has released the music video for their song “Thing With Feathers.” The video sees the disappearance of frontman Keith Buckley and an epic performance from the band among the Los Angeles skyline. The video was directed by Brandon Dermer, who has directed videos for White Reaper and Panic! At The Disco. Check it out below.

“Things With Feathers” follows their previ0usly released tracks “Planet Shit” and “Post-Boredom” off of the band’s recently released LP Radical, along with 15 other tracks. In a press release, frontman Keith Buckley issued a statement about the album. “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences,” Keith explains. “The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”

In support of the album, the band will be touring alongside Underoath and Spritbox for a North American tour beginning February 18 in Dallas, TX. It will continue onto cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn and Cincinnati before concluding in Atlanta, GA on March 25. Tickets are on sale now for all tour dates.

They recently played at the Louder than Life Festival alongside Korn, Cypress Hill, Metallica, Rise Against and Jane’s Addiction.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz