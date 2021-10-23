Slipknot To Livestream Their Knotfest Los Angeles Concert On November 5

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 23rd, 2021 - 2:03 PM

According to Consequence, Slipknot have announced that they will livestream their Knotfest Los Angeles concert on November 5. The stream goes live at 9:00 P.M. ET on Friday, November 5. This will be Slipknot’s first ever livestream event.

In addition to their headlining set on the livestream, there will be bonus performances by support acts like Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended and Cherry Bombs that will also be streamed. Tickets are on sale here. Recently Slipknot hosted a sold out Knotfest show in Iowa near their hometown of Des Moines. Their Iowa show featured Vended and so will their Los Angeles show.

Last month, Slipknot made headlines when Machine Gun Kelly talked trash about the band at Riot Fest for wearing masks. While performing on another stage at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly told his audience: “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.” He continued his tirade against the band saying, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” he said before abruptly changing the subject.

However, MGK later responded with a tweet, pointing out the fact that Slipknot had talked poorly about him before. MGK was referencing a podcast that Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor participated in during which he called out Machine Gun Kelly in an off handed manner, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story,” he said at the time, referring to MGK’s journey from rapper to trying his hand in rock.

Corey Taylor has recently recovered with an encounter with Covid-19. He was sick with Covid around August 20th, after which he blamed a “selfish fan” for spreading the virus to him. Taylor mentioned that if a fan wasn’t vaccinated, he hoped that they would have the decency to mask up, socially distance and at least test negative before attending one of his shows. Taylor calls the fans who don’t take the necessary precautions “selfish people.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado