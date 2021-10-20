Duran Duran Share Melodious New Track “Give It All Up” Featuring Tove Lo

Home News Roy Lott October 20th, 2021 - 4:21 PM

Duran Duran has released their latest single “Give It All Up” featuring Tove Lo. The mid-tempo groovy track has a dreamy chorus with Lo’s and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon’s vocals and synth production. Check it out below.

“It was such an honor for me to join these legends on this amazing album and tune,” Tove Lo stated. “Getting to sing along to Simon’s voice was pretty surreal. I’m also a big fan of Erol Alkan so I was very excited when I heard he was producing the track! It’s that kind of emotional song that keeps building in desperation and energy so you wanna dance and cry to it. My favorite kind!”

The song follows their previously released singles ‘Invisible’, the Chai collaboration ‘More Joy‘, the Giorgio Moroder-produced ‘Tonight United‘ and their most recent single ‘Anniversary‘. All songs will be featured on the band’s fifteenth studio album Future Past, which is out this Friday (October 22).

Earlier this year, Tove Lo was featured on Martin Garrix’s dance tune “Pressure” as well as starting an NFT collection with crypto artist Blake Kathryn that features exclusive unreleased music. The collection is named CRYPTO TITS in reference to her 2017 hit “Disco Tits.”