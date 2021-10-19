Duran Duran Throws a Party In New Video For “Anniversary”

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 1:35 PM

Imagine the most flamboyant party filled with all of Hollywood’s most well-known stars: Brad Pitt steps out of a limo in a tux, Elton John struts in wearing an extravagant costume, models pose on the steps of a royal castle, and they end the night jumping into a balloon-filled pool in their designer dresses, the spilled champagne sparkling more than the sparklers in their hands.

This was the scene for Duran Duran’s newest music video for “Anniversary.” Except, all of the well-known stars were played by look-alikes.



The video was released on Oct. 19 in anticipation of their fifteenth studio album Future Past, which is set for release on Oct. 22. It was directed by artist, photographer and filmmaker Alison Jackson, who has explored the cult of celebrity in her past work. According to a press release, the video was shot at the 11th-century Belvoir Castle in the UK. Jackson mastered the balance between amusement and decadence for a song that is both mysterious and lively.

The song was written to celebrate Duran Duran’s 40th anniversary, and likely because of this, carries many musical elements from the ‘80s. Similar to their widely known “Hungry Like The Wolf” and “Rio,” this song is energetic and electrifying. After releasing this track and another titled “More Joy!” in August, the band released another song from the upcoming album titled “Tonight United” in September.

Prior to the album release, the band is hosting a livestream event on Oct. 21 via Dreamstage, giving fans insight into their 40 years together through a Q&A filled with untold stories.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz