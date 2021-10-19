mxmtoon Covers Violent Femmes’ “Blister In The Sun” In Life Is Strange: True Colors Video Game

Home News Krista Marple October 19th, 2021 - 8:52 PM

Singer-songwriter mxmtoon recently provided vocals for a cover of Violent Femmes’ “Blister In The Sun.” The video released for the cover track features characters Alex and Steph from the video game Life Is Strange: True Colors.

The video released associated with the cover of “Blister In The Sun” is a part of a video game titled Life Is Strange: True Colors. The video game series first began six years ago and has since become a huge franchise.

mxmtoon has been involved in the creation for the soundtrack for Life Is Strange: True Colors in the past. She also wrote “in the darkness,” which was featured in the game, alongside of releasing her own EP that coincided with Life Is Strange: True Colors.

Her main role in the soundtrack is the fact that she has completely contributed vocals for protagonist Alex Chen. Alongside mxmtoon, artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Sigur Ros and Girl In Red are also featured on the official soundtrack.

The Life Is Strange: True Colors soundtrack is divided into two parts with the first part featuring original songs by mxmtoon, Novo Amor and Angus & Julia Stone. The new game within the series was first teased at Square Enix’s conference this year.