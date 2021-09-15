mxmtoon Shares Screen-Filled New Video For “in the darkness” Off Life Is Strange: True Colors Soundtrack

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 15th, 2021 - 7:03 PM

mxmtoon, who is involved in the creation of the soundtrack for the Life Is Strange: True Colors video game has just released the video for “in the darkness” which she wrote for the upcoming video game. At just 21 years old, she’s already made a name for herself with her lyricism and dreamy folk-pop sound. Life Is Strange: True Colors is right up her alley, as Maia, also known as mxmtoon, is also an avid gamer and activist.

The video for “in the darkness” begins with a trigger warning for those with light sensitivities, as the flashing lights in the video could trigger seizures. The video itself is simply made, as viewers can see mxmtoon in various rooms with light displays of different colors flashing across the walls. The lyrics of her original song are littered with self doubt and longing for confidence, she sings “Move forward/ And try to let yourself in/ It’s not a bad thing to be brave/ March on a path that you will pavе.” mxmtoon moves through the video onto a stage where she performs with a band behind her obscured by the light, where she ends the video gazing longingly into the distance.

Watch the "in the darkness" video here:

The music video was directed and edited by Mika Matinazad and Maia speaks about its creation, stating “Making this music video was so much fun, and working with Mika and his team was also a pleasure. The “in the darkness” video is very much meant to highlight the emotional energy of the game it was written for, Life is Strange: True Colors. Incorporating game footage with the background panels in the video really lent itself to trying to create an immersive experience of both live performance and electronic graphics. In the times we’re in right now, sometimes our most wondrous experiences happen through a screen, and the lines between real life experience and online ones are becoming increasingly blurred. My hope with this music video is to show how fantastical video games, computer generated graphics, and more can be their own visually stimulating adventure that’s fun for viewers and people to spectate. Also it meant I got to play around with a lot of fun light panels!”

More details about the game’s upcoming release can be found on the Life is Strange website. Stream/purchase the True Colors EP here.