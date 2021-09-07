Life Is Strange: True Colors Announce Official Soundtrack Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, mxmtoon, Sigur Ros And More

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 7:29 PM

The Life Is Strange: True Colors official soundtrack has been announced, and it features tracks from big names such as Phoebe Bridgers & Girl In Red. Square Enix has announced that the soundtrack, named simply Life Is Strange, will be split in two parts, and will have original tracks by mxmtoon, Angus & Julia Stone, and Novo Amor in the first part. The second part of this soundtrack, released on September 30th with the game Life Is Strange: True Colors- Wavelengths.

The game is played as Alex Chen, a young woman who attempting to find her long-lost brother and find a community in the small town of Haven Springs. She struggles with supernatural powers on top of the already harsh early adulthood stages her of her life. When her brother then dies under suspicious circumstances she has to learn to embrace her powers to find out the truth about his death and learn how to move past it. Read Raymond Flotat’s feature on the game to learn more about its intricacies.

Life Is Strange Tracklist: