mxmtoon Unveils New Life Is Strange: True Colors EP Featuring Covers Of Radiohead and Violent Femmes

Home News Skyy Rincon September 9th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

21-year-old singer-songwriter Maia, better known as mxmtoon, recently released her new EP to coincide with the release of the popular video game Life Is Strange: True Colors which was teased during Square Enix’s 2021 conference back in June.

The singer will also provide the singing voice for the video game’s new protagonist Alex Chen whom mxmtoon claims she feels a deeper connection with based on multiple shared aspects of their identities; for example, they are both LGBT+, Asian American musicians who struggle with coping with their emotions. They are also, as mxmtoon notes, “eerily similar” in age.

The EP is a part of the Life Is Strange: True Colors official soundtrack which features other queer artists such as Girl In Red and Phoebe Bridgers. The soundtrack will also include original tracks by Angus & Julia Stone and Nova Amor.

The singer-songwriter also released her cover of the 1992 Radiohead classic “Creep” back in March of this year. She also covered Violent Femmes’ 1983 hit “Blister in the Sun.” Both of the songs are featured on the new EP.

Recently, mxmtoon released yet another song off the EP entitled “In The Darkness.” Watch the accompanying music video below!

Shifting back to the gaming world, a crowd extension feature in Twitch, which allows viewers to vote on live game choices, will debut with Life Is Strange: True Colors. The extension is such an important part of “choose-your-own-adventure games” like the Life Is Strange series, especially when it comes to experiencing Twitch streamers’ live gameplays. In other news, the developers of the series announced last month that Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection would be pushed to early 2022.

mxmtoon True Colors Tracklist:

1. In The Darkness

2. Creep

3. Every Wave

4. Blister In The Sun