Kuma’s Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Converge, Anthrax and Russian Circles

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of dishes inspired by music created by metal and rock musicians, Kuma’s Corner will be hosting their Kuma’s Fest, featuring Anthrax, Converge and Russian Circles as the headlining acts. The festival will be taking place in Chicago, IL, at Brands Park, on Jun. 27.

Before this festival takes place, Anthrax will be heading to Oklahoma for the 2020 Rocklahoma festival, alongside Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Staind and many more. The band will staying on the road after Kuma’s Fest, making their way to Cadott, WI, to play at Rock Fest, alongside Slipknot, Papa Roach, Of Mice & Men and more, on Jul. 17.

Converge will be hitting the stage in April for the 14th United Blood Festival, featuring over 20 bands on the lineup. The festival will be hosted in Richmond, VA, at The Canal Club.

Alongside the headlining acts, Kuma’s Fest will be hosting The Atlas Moth, an American post-metal band, from Chicago, popular for their heavy riffs and intriguing lyrics. Formed in 2007, The Atlas Moth has released four studio albums, with their most recent album, Coma Noir, in 2018, featuring 9 brand-new tracks.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Feb. 7, and will be available for purchase online and at Kuma’s Corner location. To honor great music and delicious food, this is definitely a festival to look forward to.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz