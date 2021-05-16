Russian Circles Are Working on a New Album

Home News Krista Marple May 16th, 2021 - 9:05 PM

Chicago-based band Russian Circles have officially announced that they will be working on releasing a brand new album in the near future. While there isn’t a whole lot of information that has been released regarding the album, the band confirmed that they have booked their recording dates.

Brian Cook of Russian Circles posted on the band’s Facebook account on May 12 stating, “Excited to say we’ve locked in recording dates for the next Russian Circles LP.”

The upcoming LP will be the band’s first release since their 2019 album Blood Year. Leading up to the release date of the album, which was their seventh full-length release, Russian Circles had shared their singles “Arluck,” “Milano” and “Kohokia.”

In early 2020, Russian Circles was featured alongside Korn, System Of A Down, Helmet and Faith No More for a show scheduled at Banc Of California Stadium for May 22. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the show never ending up taking place.

A few days after that announcement, Russian Circles was also listed on the Kuma Festival 2020 lineup, which also never took place. Bands like Anthrax and Converge were listed as headliners along with Russian Circles.

The ongoing covers segment from Two Minutes To Late Night eventually made its way to Mike Sullivan, one of the founding members of Russian Circles, by featuring him on an Alice In Chains cover of “Rain When I Die.” The song also featured Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man, Brann Dailor of Mastadon and Justin Suitor of Painted Wives.