Cradle Of Filth Plays Solo Concert After Members Of 3Teeth And Once Human Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Cradle of Filth performed their concert in New York City on Monday (Oct. 11) without their two opening bands, 3Teeth and Once Human, allegedly because members of both of those acts tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of showtime, according to Loudwire. None of the groups have addressed the absence on social media thus far, and in fact, Once Human insinuated that they were still playing the show on Monday, saying on Instagram, “The tour continues… tonight we play Irving Plaza in NYC!”

According to reports from those at the concert on Monday, Ghost Cult relayed that “no announcement was made in the venue that the other bands would not perform. Once Human’s stage gear and scrims were removed and then Cradle’s gear and stage set was put up. Cradle went and put on a great show,” so this choice seemed to have happened hastily and is possible being kept under wraps due to the nature of the pandemic thus far.

While shows are being put on again, a lot is still up in the air about the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple artists being forced to reschedule and postpone shows due to the Delta Variant and other aspects of contamination simply out of their control. It is unclear what steps, if any, Cradle of Filth in reference to the alleged contamination and how the tour will proceed.

Cradle of Filth is also preparing for the release of their latest album Existence is Futile, which is set for release on October 22, having released multiple singles from the album already.