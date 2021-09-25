Cradle Of Filth Announce Fall 2021 Lustmord and Tourgasm Tour Dates Featuring 3Teeth And Once Human

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 25th, 2021 - 2:02 PM

English extreme metal band Cradle of Filth has announced tour dates for their Fall 2021 Lustmord and Tourgasm tour featuring 3Teeth and Once Human. The tour also features a full performance of the band’s 1998 concept album Cruelty and the Beast for the first time ever, as well as other fan favorite Cradle of Filth songs.

“It’s been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again,” says vocalist Dani Filth. “We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing ‘Cruelty and the Beast’ in its entirety (plus some firm fan favourites), which was our earlier intention before the Pandemic reared its ugly head.” Filth also had words to say about their supporting acts, “To say we’re very excited about this, plus the support of 3Teeth and Once Human is an overwhelming understatement!”

Once Human guitarist Logan Mader said, “After nearly two years of being pent up, it’s time to let loose! We are beyond ready to hit the road and destroy stages this October supporting the mighty CRADLE OF FILTH and in support of our new single, ‘Deadlock,’ featuring Robb Flynn. Once Human’s new album will be out early ‘22, more singles to come!”

The Lustmord and Tourgasm tour sees the band begin their run in Dallas, TX on October 1 at Gas Monkey. They will close out the tour on October 29 in Monterrey, MX at the Monterrey Metal Festival. Along the way they will perform three shows in Texas, five shows in California and a variety of other locations like Boston, New York and Chicago. The tour is extremely jam packed with a whopping 19 shows in a little less than a month.

Cradle of Filth recently announced the release of their new studio album, Existence is Futile, set to come out on October 22 while they are on tour. “Fans of the band will no doubt appreciate this effort for it’s consistency and the band’s ability to change in a productive way,” mxdwn reviewer Jon Weigell explained. “Cradle of Filth keeps many of their best parts while surging forward in creativity and narrative. Even though the album may sound repetitive to a new listener, those who know and love Cradle will rejoice in the continued darkness this band brings.” Last week they dropped a new single for the project called “Necromantic Fantasies,” an enchanting gothic experience that features soaring vocals and menacing guitar riffs.

CRADLE OF FILTH Lustmord and Tourgasm tour dates with 3Teeth and Once Human:

10/1/21 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

10/2/21 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/3/21 – Houston, TX – RISE

10/5/21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/7/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/9/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/10/21 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/14/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

10/15/21 – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

10/16/21 – Chicago, IL – Radius

10/18/21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/20/21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/21/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/22/21 – San Diego, CA – Belasco Theatre

10/23/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Observatory North Park

10/24/21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/26/21 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

10/29/21 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Festival