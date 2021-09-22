Tom Morello Teams Up With Bring Me The Horizon For New Party Anthem “Let’s Get The Party Started”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 22nd, 2021 - 3:48 PM

Tom Morello, known for co-founding Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage, has just released the third single off of his highly anticipated new album, The Atlas Underground Fire. The song, called “Let’s Get The Party Started” features Bring Me The Horizon and includes very Morello-like themes, such as the guitar riffs and heavy metal drums that are heard throughout their tracks.

In a statement about the song, Morello said: “Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before. This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit. This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

Listen to “Let’s Get The Party Started” here:

Morello’s The Atlas Underground Fire is being released on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music. The album’s first single was the classic rock AC/DC rock anthem “Highway to Hell” featuring Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, which debuted at #1 on Classic Rock radio. Last month, Morello dropped the album’s second single, “Driving To Texas” featuring Phantogram, which Rolling Stone described as “a sprawling piece that builds from swooning verses filled with atmospheric synths, strings, and piano into a booming chorus driven by Morello’s keening guitar.” Bring Me The Horizon has also been busy releasing music, with their latest release “DiE4u” which came out this month.

Photo Credit Marv Watson