Tom Morello Announces New Album Atlas Underground Fire for October 2021 Release and Shares Cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” Featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is releasing his latest album The Atlas Underground Fire, sequel to his previous album The Atlas Underground, and it will indeed be getting hot. Being released under Mom + Pop record label, Morello wrote the majority of the album during lockdown, overcoming the logistical challenges of of recording the guitar at home, and collaborating with big names such as Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, and Damian Marley to name a few. Kicking his newest release off with a classic, Tom Morello is joined by Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder in a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Bringing on a darker tone compared to the original, Morello, Springsteen, and Vedder’s version of this AC/DC hit brings on all the reverb and echo you didn’t know you needed. Not to Morello’s guitar solo, which gives a new taste to the song, giving it the urgency of an ambulance on the verge of feedback. Check it out here:

Coming out October 15th, 2021, you’ll be able to listen to some more of Morello’s amazing solos on The Atlas Underground Fire, featuring artists Bring Me the Horizon, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzén, Phantogram, and the previously mentioned. Whether you’re jamming along on your headphones, blasting it in the car, or working out to it, this album combines the best of guitar with the best of rock, and you won’t be able to stop listening.

Check out the full track-list here:

1. Harlem Hellfighter

2. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

3. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

4. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

6. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

9. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

