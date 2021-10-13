Emma Ruth Rundle Shares Sentimental New Song And Video For “Blooms Of Oblivion”, Engine Of Hell Out November 5

Home News Skyy Rincon October 13th, 2021 - 6:01 AM

American singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle released her newest song “Blooms of Oblivion” from her forthcoming album Engine of Hell which is due out on November 5 via Sargent House. The song is accompanied by a black and white music video that evokes feelings of nostalgia and melancholy.

The song and accompanying music video both offer an incredibly intimate experience as listeners and viewers alike are drawn into the soft, gloominess of the lyricism. Rundle sings: “Down at the methadone clinic we waited / hoping to take home your cure / the curdling cowards, the crackle of china / you say that it’s making you pure.” In a press release, the singer explained that “Blooms of Oblivion” is about a childhood experience that was particularly traumatizing for her; the lyrics serve as a means of articulating the grief that she encountered. Rundle co-directed the music video with cinematographer John Bradburn who previously worked with Deafheaven on their video for “In Blur.”

Emma Ruth Rundle explains her directoral and artistic choices for the music video as well as what the song means to her: “In the video I use an oversized coat to represent an oversized and burdening experience for the little girl. The song and video describe the feelings I had as a little girl and how that’s shaped who I have become – negotiating with my past and waking to the woman I strive to become through self-love, self parenting and forgiveness and the transformation that it can bring.”

The singer is scheduled to perform at the Fire in the Mountains Music Festival as well as LA’s Substance Music Festival which take place July 22-24, 2022 and November 26-27, 2021 respectively. Back in September, Rundle released the first single off her new album entitled “Return” which was also emotionally breathtaking.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat