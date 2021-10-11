Fire In The Mountains Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Emma Ruth Rundle, YOB, Wolves In The Throne Room

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 12:30 PM

Fire In The Mountains, the metal music festival, has just announced its 2022 lineup, the first year back since the pandemic. The festival is set to take place on July 22-24 at the Heart Six Ranch in Wyoming’s “Teton wilderness” and the lineup included Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle, Wayfarer and more. Tickets are available on the website under tiered options, which range from Standard Tickets with no lodging or camping options with add one which include Heart Six Rooms at the ranch, or the option to purchase a camping ticket with tent rentals.

According to brooklynvegan.com. “Bjornson is also presenting ‘On Wings Over Utgard’, which is a showcase ‘based around a concept involving myth and consciousness, and of course – a connection to the natural world’ that ‘will feature workshops he has curated, art, and other elements of the festival he has tailored to tie into the idea – and last but not least, a selection of several musical performers he has hand-picked to bring over for the event.’”

Enslaved has recently released their newest EP titled Caravans To The Outer Worlds, which according to mxdwn writer Gasmyne Cox “will set off October 1st, inviting listeners to explore the esoteric spaces which call out from just beyond the dunes.” Emma Ruth Rundle has also announced a new album coming in November, releasing her single “Return” along with it.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat