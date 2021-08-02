Local H to Cover Prince, The Kinks, Mark Lanegan and More on New Album Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 – Tracklisting

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 11:49 PM

What started as a Facebook live project during quarantine, has now developed in a whole album, Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3. Like the name entails, this is the bands third covers album. The rock band released their first Awesome Mixtape in 2010 and Awesome Mixtape #2 in 2014. Cover album number three is set to be released October 8th via Brutal Panda Records.

To provide their fans with a first taste of cover album number three, the band shared their first single “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”, which was originally performed by Looking Glass. Other covers on the album will include, “When Doves Cry” by Prince, “Strangers” by The Kinks, “Here Comes The Rain Again” by Eurythmics and more. Check out the full track list below.

The original song by Looking Glass, is a rather smooth rock song that invites to lay back and maybe enjoy some whiskey or wine. Local H’s version certainly goes harder. The electric guitars are powerful and the vocals of Scott Lucas create an even more electrifying song, than the original. By going more electric, no rhythm is lost and the song is still able to let people rock out. The classic “do do do do” in the background are still present, which will be greatly appreciated by fans of the original track.

In April 2020, Local H released their critically acclaimed album LIFERS. Their song “Turn the Bow” premiered a little before the album was released and it was announced that the entire album was inspired by The Beatles’ legendary White Album. In their 30 year career the band has released nine albums. In June the band announced their LIFERS tour will kick off on August 3rd. The band will be supporting Soul Asylum along with Juliana Hatfield.

Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 – Tracklisting:

1. When Doves Cry (Acoustic) – Prince

2. Strangers – The Kinks

3. Brandy – Looking Glass

4. Here Comes The Rain Again – Eurythmics

5. Big Log – Robert Plant

6. Hackensack- Fountains Of Wayne

7. Ugly Sunday – Mark Lanegan

8. Dreaming – Blondie

9. When Doves Cry (Electric) – Prince