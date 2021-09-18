Grimes Praises Her Upcoming Album “It Is By Far My Greatest Work”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 18th, 2021 - 5:54 PM

As of last week, Grimes attended the Met Gala were she wore a Dune inspired outfit and while there interviewed with Vogue about her follow-up to her 2020 album. She mentioned that her new untitled LP was suppose to be a space opera about a lesbian artificial intelligence which she teased about on Discord and TikTok.

Grimes shares her thoughts on her new album via stereogum: “I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done. I actually just made the last song for it, like, two nights ago. I think I went into this like, “I’m going to sign to a major label, and I’m going to be a really big artist” and all this stuff. And then in that process, I started being like, “No.” I just literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit. I just want it to be, like, great. I want it to be unequivocally great art.”

During the interview, she also made the comment of going into space around the age of 50. Then at the Met Gala she made a comment stating: “I love America. I know you’re not supposed to say that, but I think everyone who cares about art comes here and all the best art in the world is here. So please let me have my green card, President Biden.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela