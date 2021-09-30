Elton John Releases New Gospel-filled Duet With Stevie Wonder “Finish Line”

Home News Casey Melnick September 30th, 2021 - 1:46 PM

English singer Elton John has released the latest song from his forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions that is set to drop on October 22 via Interscope Records. “Finish Line” is a gospel infused track that features guest vocals from American singer Stevie Wonder and backing vocals from Kanye West’s Gospel Choir, The Sunday Service Choir.

“Finish Line” is an incredibly soulful track that was produced by GRAMMY Award winner Andrew Watt. The song features heartfelt lyrics and uplifting instrumentation. Though the pair have worked together before, “Finish Line” represents the first time John and Wonder have officially dueted together on a track. Various dueling harmonies are a highlight of this track. John’s iconic vocals still have his trademark power and composure. The legendary singer’s deliveries blend impeccably well with the backing choir. Wonder provides harmonica, piano and vocals on this track. His mellifluous voice effortlessly hits a wide range of notes. The song features a catchy harmonica solo that is backed by a driving clapping rhythm. The close of the song incorporates an explosion of vocal melodies that includes a particularly impassioned Wonder.

Both John and Wonder provided their thoughts on the newly released track. Speaking of the collaboration John says “I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’ – I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made. Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him – he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Wonder is equally excited about the collaboration. “It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing “Finish Line”, will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience….. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!!! (big smiley face!),” the singer exclaims.

Earlier this month, John announced his collaboration album The Lockdown Sessions. The record is set to feature a wide range of artists including Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj. Last week, the singer shared “After All,” a melodious collaboration with auto-tune extraordinaire Charlie Puth.