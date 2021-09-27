Jack White Plays At Grand Opening Of London Record Store, Gives First Performance In Two Years

Home News Casey Melnick September 27th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

Last Saturday night, American musician Jack White treated London fans with his first full-length performance in over two years. This performance celebrated the opening of Third Man Records’ new London record store and live venue. Third Man Records is an independent record label that was originally founded by White in 2001. The Soho store represents the label’s third retail space and the first international location.

White opened his performance with a seven-song set in the basement of the store. He then moved to the balcony for another five songs. The setlist included a range of songs from his various musical projects including The White Stripes, The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs and White’s solo material. Before closing his rooftop set with his mega-hit “Seven Nation Army,” the musician jokingly dedicated his performance of “We Are Going to Be Friends” to “all the neighbors we’re upsetting now.”

Some fans posted videos of the artist’s performance on social media. One fan was able to capture White’s rooftop performance of “Seven Nation Army.” The video shows a jam-packed street filled with fans as White blares the fan-favorite song. White is rocking a short, blue hairstyle as he shreds his guitar. The fans energetically chant along as they jump up and down and clap their hands.

Jack White is playing live on the roof pic.twitter.com/YFzs4MDIJS — J III (@arminspeas) September 25, 2021

Prior to Saturday’s performance, White’s most recent performance happened last October after he was tabbed as a last-minute replacement musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The songwriter’s last full-length concert occurred in July 2019.

White is one the most popular artists of the millennium. Though he is best known for his work with The White Stripes, he has found major success with other bands and as a solo artist. White is widely regarded as one of the top guitarists of all time.

Last year, White was one of the artists featured in the special pandemic edition of Outside Lands festival. Dubbed “Inside Lands,” this event hosted an impressive list of virtual acts, including a mix of pre-recorded and live performances.

Earlier this year, Third Man Records announced the gigantic Vault Package #47: Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple, which is a live recording from July 30, 2014 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple. Fans that were subscribed to the Third Man Records Vault by January 31, 2021 were able to purchase the package that included four colored LPs and a 7’’ single recording of White’s 2020 Saturday Night Live performance.

Jack White September 25 Setlist:

Set 1: In Basement

1. Hello Operator (The White Stripes song)

2. Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me? (The White Stripes song)

3. Sixteen Saltines

4. What’s Done Is Done

5. I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)

6. Love Interruption

7. Icky Thump (The White Stripes song)

Set 2: On Rooftop

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

2. Lazaretto

3. Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)

4. We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)

5. Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat