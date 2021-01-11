Third Man Records Announces New Vault Package Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple and Shares Live Recording of “Missing Pieces”

Jack White’s Third Man Records announced Vault Package #47: Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple, a live recording from July 30, 2014 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple. The performance of “Missing Pieces” from the show was shared alongside the announcement.
Fans can purchase the package if they’re subscribed to the Third Man Records Vault by January 31, 2021. The package comes with four colored LPs (white, blue, black and marble blue) and a 7’’ single recording of White’s 2020 Saturday Night Live performance.
The “Missing Pieces” recording shows a preview of the set with a high-energy performance. The drummer sets a quicker pace than the 2012 original with a punchy kick drum and the rest of the band follows with a choppier rhythm, full of enthusiasm. The keys get a little more of a spotlight than they did on the studio recording, with White reminding the pianist during the solo that Stevie Wonder had played that venue before.
Having grown up in Detroit, White’s familiarity with the venue increased his confidence during the performance. The three hour set covered material from both The White Stripes and his solo records, as well as covers of Junior Wells’ “Hoodoo Man,” Hank Williams’ “Ramblin’ Man,” Led Zeppelin’s “Lemon Song” and Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut.”
Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple Track List:
- Fell in Love with a Girl
2. Astro
3. The Big Three Killed My Baby
4. High Ball Stepper
5. Lazaretto
6. Missing Pieces
7. Just One Drink
8. Hotel Yorba
9. You Know That I Know
10. Love Interruption
11. Weep Themselves to Sleep
12. I Cut Like a Buffalo
13. Cannon
14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)
15. Icky Thump
16. Screwdriver
17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)
18. Apple Blossom
19. Three Women
20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
21. We’re Going To Be Friends
22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
23. Entitlement
24. Alone in My Home
25. Steady, As She Goes
26. Ball and Biscuit
27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
28. The Hardest Button to Button
29. Sixteen Saltines
30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)
31. Hypocritical Kiss
32. That Black Bat Licorice
33. Would You Fight For My Love?
34. Blue Blood Blues
35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)
36. My Doorbell
37. I Fought Piranhas
38. Seven Nation Army
Saturday Night Live 7’’ Track List:
- Don’t Hurt Yourself
- Ball and Biscuit
- Jesus is Coming Soon (Blind Willie Johnson)
- Lazaretto