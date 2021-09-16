Bring Me The Horizon Throw A Monster Mash In Theatrical Video For New Song “DiE4u”

Home News Alison Alber September 16th, 2021 - 11:00 AM

It’s almost hard to believe that Bring Me The Horizon are now almost 20 years on the scene. The band has been one of the front runners of the emo/hardcore scene and since then evolving with each new album. Today the band unveil their newest song “DiE4u,” and prove to their fans once more, that they keep changing the game. With the release of the new song, comes another cinematic video.

Directed by frontman Oliver Skyes himself, the video channels somewhat From Dusk Till Dawn energy. There is a party, there are vampires and gore, all great ingredients for a great monster mash and a pure joy to watch. Nosferatu really knows how to throw a party, until some vampire hunters á la Blade violently try to break it up.

Musically, the song lies somewhere between the production of a Post Malone track and the usual screaming of the band, showing the genre-bending notion of Bring Me The Horizon. While the video might be a gory fun for horror fans, Skyes’ reveals the rather serious inspiration behind the song, “‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important.” He adds, “The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world.”

In October last year, the band released their critically acclaimed album, Post Human: Survival Horror, which solidified the band’s reputation of dynamic and boundary-pushing sound. The album is the first installment of a whole album series, which was confirmed at the beginning of this year when the band posted that they were starting to work on a new record. The band once more shows how the recent pandemic is not stopping them in any way, as they are also part of multiple festival lineups, headliner of their own UK tour and are part of the Knotfest Roadshow.

Check out the single art for “DiE4u” below.