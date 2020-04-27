Static-X and Dope Say Nearly $200k in Gear Was Stolen From Shared Practice Space

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 2:41 PM

Heavy metal outfits Static-X and Dope have reported that nearly $200,000 worth of music equipment was stolen from a shared practice space in Los Angeles. Equipment such as drum kits, lighting rigs and a large mixing console were among the stolen items from the space, which was taken while the bands were on break due to the COVID-9 pandemic.

The outfits posted images of the gear on to a Google drive which can be found here. The groups are requesting hel from fans to locate the stolen ojects, and have also contacted the LAPD regarding the stolen equipment.

“We want to encourage our community to keep a close eye on your property and … your facilities during this unprecedented time,” Static-X shared in a press release today. “We also ask for our fans to keep an eye out for the stolen items, and maybe we can help the police find these people.”

Static-X are planning on releasing a new studio album titled Project Regeneration, which is set to be released via Otsego Entertainment Group next month. The group toured alongside Dope and DevilDriver last fall, for a series of shows across the United States. These performances kicked off in Austin, Texas and wrapped up in Fresno, California.

The band’s Tony Campos will be accompanying the likes of Sven De Caluwe of Aborted and Linzey Rae of The Anchor as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming videogame DOOM: Eternal. The group will be forming a “heavy metal choir” for the upcoming game.