Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy Reschedule Fall 2021 Tour

Much to the dismay of music fans, many artists this month have postponed scheduled tours and appearances due to the looming threat that is the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, artists are wondering if the time for live music should wait. Today, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy announced that they will join the growing list of cautionary artists and will reschedule most of their upcoming fall tour.

In an official statement, the duo announced that they will be postponing the majority of their upcoming fall tour with Jonathan Richman. Citing the “ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before,” the duo decided to postpone the tour to protect everyone involved, including the performers, crew and audience. Due to scheduling conflicts, some of the shows will be canceled rather than being postponed. The duo, who operate under the Superwolves name, promised that they are “working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so.” Previously a 12-date tour, the duo was scheduled to perform earlier this month in Los Angeles and close later in October in Cleveland.

The duo will play three shows in 2021 according to the new schedule, with the first show happening on September 9th in Providence, Rhode Island. In their announcement, the duo disclosed that the October 8th show in Madison, Wisconsin and the October 14th show in Blacksburg, Virginia have been cancelled. Refunds for the cancelled shows are available at their point of purchase. According to the announcement, previously purchased tickets are valid for their respective new dates.

Sweeney is an American vocalist and guitarist best know for his work with Skunk. Billy is an American folk artist and singer-songwriter. The duo recently released an album together in May entitled Superwolves. This project, which was the second collaboration between the two, includes the single “Resist the Urge.”

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Updated Tour Dates

9/3/21 – Columbus Theatre – Providence, RI^

9/4/21 – Long Live The Thing–Peterborough, NH

9/5/21 – Maine Maritime Museum – Bath, ME %

10/8/21 – Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI*

10/14/21 – The Lyric Theatre – Blacksburg, VA*

3/1/22 – Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Cleveland, OH*

3/3/22 – Constellation – Chicago, IL* (Early + Late Show)

3/4/22 – The Fitzgerald Theater – Minneapolis, MN*

3/6/22 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA*

3/7/22 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI #

^w/ Angel Bat Dawid

% w/ Little Wings

* w/ Jonathan Richman

#w/ Sam Wagster