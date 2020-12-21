Iggy Pop Shares COVID-19 Themed New Song “Dirty Little Virus”

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 3:09 PM

Rock icon Iggy Pop has shared a new COVID-19 inspired single called “Dirty Little Virus,” which is accompanied by a brief video where he discusses his motivation for the song. “Dirty Little Virus” is a nostalgic rock and roll throwback, with bluesy guitar chords and Iggy Pop’s deep vocals, which discuss how the pandemic has affected the world. The end of the song goes into a left field jazz extravaganza, complete with horns and saxophone.

<a href="https://iggypop.bandcamp.com/track/dirty-little-virus">Dirty Little Virus by Iggy Pop</a> Iggy Pop celebrated his own birthday with a cover of Sly Stone’s “Family Affair,” which was recorded alongside legendary Parliament/Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins. He also released a cover of Elvis Costello’s “No Flag” in French. This song was originally featured on Costello’s Hey Clockface.

Back in February Iggy Pop was joined by Laurie Anderson, Rubin Kodheli and Tony Shanahan for the Tibet House Benefit, which supports the organization of the same name founded by the Dalai Lama. The musicians performed a chamber version of The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” which was originally recorded for the band’s 1969 self-titled album.

This year also saw Iggy Pop release the deluxe versions of his classic studio albums The Idiot and Lust For Life, which both came out in May. His final show with The Stooges was also released this year as Live at Goose Lake: August 8th 1970, in honor of the performance’s 50th anniversary. His last studio album Free came out last fall.

“The greatest thing about Iggy Pop is his lack of genre: no one can really predict where his mind will take him,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisler explained. “Overall, Free can be described as pretty mellow in terms of mood, but that’s about the only box it can be classified into, as every song is different.”