The Lovely Eggs Join Forces With Iggy Pop for Experimental New Track “I, Moron”

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 5:24 PM

The British punk duo The Lovely Eggs shared their new track “I, Moron,” and according to BrooklynVegan, the band was joined by no other than punk legend Iggy Pop. The psychedelic punk track features Pop in a quite substantial role; he starts the song with just one word, “Moron,” and that’s that from the punk icon.

About their collaboration with Iggy Pop, singer Holly Ross explains, according to Clash, “It’s actually unbelievable. For him just to say nothing but ‘moron’ over and over again fitted in with the sentiment of the song perfectly.” she says. “He just GOT it. We are all morons. In a world of moronic things. In a world of moronic ideas. You are moron. I am Moron. We are Moron.”

The band also shared the video of “I, Moron,” and just like the song, the video is a real trip or not real but rather made out of playdough and cut-out pictures.

Check out the video below:

The song begins with Iggy Pop repeating the word “Moron” in his typical rasp voice. The same sound bit is also repeated throughout the song. The song is experimental and fresh punk; it features futuristic elements. The video matches the song well, just because it is also out of this world. The colorful video features trippy elements like robots, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland and others.

The Lovely Eggs released their very similar titled album I am Moron last year. The song “I, Moron” is not on the album, though. The single also features the song “Dum Dum Boys.”

Check out the cover art below:

