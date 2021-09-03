Thom Yorke Goofs Around In New Video, Spoofing Radiohead’s “Embarrassing” TikTok Videos

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 3rd, 2021 - 6:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke has made his debut appearance on the band’s verified TikTok account. The video features Yorke and Radiohead art director Stanley Donwood discussing their below-par TikTok analytics.

Radiohead first launched their account back in April, and since then have continued to post videos featuring the enigmatic band associate Chieftain Mews. Under the supervision of Mews, the account has gained over 100,000 followers and 600,000 likes by way of their trippy black and white visuals supported by their songs playing in the background. However, in their most recent TikTok, Yorke and Donwood are seen critiquing Mews’ performance.

The amusing video begins with Yorke and Donwood in a boardroom looking at their analytics on paper. “It’s kind of embarrassing,” Donwood states. “I can’t even fucking remember why we started it,” Yorke chimes in.

The two then call Mews into the room and the satirical berating commences. “Clearly you need to do something more, like dogs dancing, or whatever the fuck it is,” Yorke affirms. “You promised us you could give us a strong identity on TikTok, promote the music, get us back in the marketplace. Instead, you’ve just become a source of acute embarrassment.”

Check out Radiohead’s TikTok below or from their TikTok account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Consequence (@consequence)

Revisit mxdwn’s coverage of Radiohead’s slowed-down remix of their hit song “Creep” or Thom Yorke’s 2005 From The Basement Set.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat