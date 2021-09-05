Grimes Appears In Trailer For New Singing Show “Alter Ego”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2021 - 1:43 PM

Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Grimes recently appeared in a trailer for the Fox network’s new singing competition, “Alter Ego” which premiers later this month on September 22.

In the trailer, the 33-year-old does not appear among the contestants but rather among the judges. The star-studded panel includes Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette, American singer Nick Lachey and American rapper Will.i.am. The host is American television & radio personality Rocsi Diaz.

Using the latest technology, the singers are transformed into their larger-than-life avatars as they perform onstage in front of the panel of judges. Throughout the trailer, the contestants confess that performing as their avatar gives them a boost of confidence that they otherwise lack, often due to their self esteem issues. Grimes gets notably emotional as one contestant recounts their struggles.

“Growing up, people always judged me by the way I looked, for the way I sang, but I realize I don’t have to be afraid,” said one teary-eyed contestant.

Earlier this year in June, Grimes shared “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord which is reportedly an allusion to the famous manga/anime series Death Note. Grimes also recently appeared in Doja Cat’s music video for her song “Need to Know” which is a single from her new album Planet Her which was released on June 25, 2021. Grimes also announced an upcoming album back in February but has cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for its delay. The singer added that the album will be a “space opera” about lesbian AI.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela