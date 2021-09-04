Rachel Fannan And Jacob Miller Release Soothing New Single “Sacred Regard”

Home News Casey Melnick September 4th, 2021 - 12:20 PM

American singer and songwriter Rachel Fannan has released a new track. Via an Instagram post, Fannan announced “Sacred Regard,” a gentle duet with her friend and fellow musician Jacob Miller.

In her post, the singer gave some details about her new song, which is now available on all streaming platforms. According to Fannan, a lot of “thought and heart” went into the composition of the song. The singer originally began writing the track in 2019 while she was on tour with Canadian rock band Black Mountain in Portland. During this time, Fannan met Miller and he blew her away with his singing prowess.

Fannan calls Miller, “one of those rare transportive artists with the kind of voice that takes you back in time and makes you feel like it’s 1967 and you’re at a concert in Central Park.” Fannan reveals that the two had great chemistry, which made writing the song come naturally. The singer specifically points out the efforts that went into the single’s lyrics and harmonies.

Recorded at Harlan Silverman’s private studio in Portland, the song is a delicate track with subdued instrumentation and beautiful vocal harmonies. The lyrics lean into the sentimental, telling the tale of missed romantic connection that could have been something but never quite came to fruition. Both Fannan’s and Miller’s vocal blend together nicely. The layered vocals convey a certain sense of evocative melancholy. Guitars meander and reverberate in the background and give the song an ethereal feeling with space and depth.

Fannan is a multi-talented musician who originally made her musical debut in 2008 with her solo album Deeper Lurking. She is best known for her work with Only You and Sleepy Sun. The female rocker is currently singing with Black Mountain and drumming for the punk rock group Pussy Riot. In May, the singer released a cover of Modern English’s “I Melt With You.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

