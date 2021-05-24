Rachel Fannan Shares New Cover of Modern English’s ’80s Hit “I Melt With You”

Home News Ellie Lin May 24th, 2021 - 12:07 PM

Artist Rachel Fannan released a cover of “I Melt With You,” by Modern English on May 18, 2021. She announced the release of her cover on Instagram.

In the post, she thanked musicians Jesse Tyre, Dash Hutton, Dylan Day, Lee Pardini and Jonny Flaugher. “Huge huge thanks to the amazing band of musicians who threw down on this, it was such a pleasure to work with such mega talented fellas, and if anyone is vibing please stay tuned cuz there’s more where this came from!” said Flannan.

Fannan’s musical debut was in 2008, when she released a solo album, Deeper Lurking as Birds Fled From Me. She has done a lot of work in collaboration with others. Fannan is currently the drummer for Russian band Pussy Riot, the singer for band Black Mountain. She is the lead vocalist for the band Only You, worked with the band Sleepy Sun, UNKLE, The Fresh & Onlys and Anywhere. In 2017, she published a book of poetry called No One Wants to Give Up.

In 2021, Fannan released a number of singles in addition to “I Melt With You,” including “Traitor,” “These Days,” “Head Over Heels” and “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat