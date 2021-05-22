Amon Tobin Releases New Song “Metropole” Under New Alias Stone Giants

Home News Kaido Strange May 22nd, 2021 - 11:04 AM

Experimental musician Amon Tobin has rebranded himself as Stone Giants with the promise of two new albums this year. His album West Coast Love Stories will be released July 2, 2021 and today he unleashed another track from it. The song is entitled, “Metropole” and can be heard on most music streaming services, along with YouTube.

Like most of Tobin’s work, this feels like it was taken right out of a sci-fi/horror video game. There’s also elements of the Phillip Glass technique of repeating a note, creating an echo effect. The whole song feels very dystopian and spooky.

His previous release was a track with the same title as the album, “West Coast Love Stories” and is also available to listen to online.

This year, Amon Tobin partnered up with Thys to create “Departure”, an animation short. Whilst last year, Tobin teamed up with Little Snake to release a new song.

Tracklisting

1. West Coast Love Stories

2. Metropole

3. A Year to the Day

4. Best Be Sure (feat. Figueroa)

5. A Well Run Road

6. Stinson Beach

7. Fairweather

8. The Girl With the Great Ideas (That I Steal)

9. Dad’s Big Camping Trip

10. All of the Pillows