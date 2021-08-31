Quicksand Confirm Addition Of Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky For Live Lineup

American post-hardcore band Quicksand confirmed today that a new guitarist will be joining the group’s live lineup for their upcoming tour slated to begin later next month. Via an Instagram post, Quicksand announced that vocalist and guitarist Stephen Brodsky will be taking over guitar duties. Brodsky is an American musician best known for his work with the bands Cave In, Mutoid Man, New Idea Society and Old Man Gloom.
This news doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise to Quicksand fans. Earlier this month, the band released a live performance video of their single “Colossus.” Fans were quick to point out that Brodsky was featured playing guitar in the performance. Now the band has officially confirmed what fans were speculating.
Prior to releasing the video performance, Quicksand’s vocalist and guitarist Walter Schreifels commented on the band’s new guitarist. Without referencing Brodsky’s name, Schreifels mentioned that a “really, really cool” guitarist was joining them for their upcoming tour. He expressed his excitement that he would no longer have to do all the guitar work and that new musical variations were possible, including a “punchier” sound.
Brodsky has since commented on Twitter in response to the exciting announcement. Sharing a clip of the “Colossus” performance, the guitarist announced that while he wasn’t involved in the recording process of the band’s newest album, he is excited to join them on the road this fall. Mentioning that he has enjoyed “wrapping” his head around the new songs, Brodsky seems extremely excited for the upcoming tour.
“The sound and vibe of that band has been ingrained in my musical DNA since I was a 14 year-old townie rocker hanging out in @newburycomics one day while “Slip” was being cranked in the store,” writes the guitarist about Quicksand’s importance to him.
Brodsky will be taking the spot of former guitarist Tom Capone, who hasn’t been with the band since his 2017 arrest. Capone exited the band’s tour that year after being caught stealing 43 items from an Arizona CVS.
Quicksand will be hitting the road in late September in support of their newest album Distant Populations, which was released on August 13th. This 11-track LP features a wide range of rock and raw emotion. The nationwide tour is set to begin in Boston on September 28th and will end on October 31st in Philadelphia.
Quicksand Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
9/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
9/29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
10/1 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360
10/2 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
10/4 – Detroit, MI – El Club
10/5 – Chicago, IL – Metro
10/6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
10/8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
10/11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/12 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
10/13 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
10/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
10/19 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10/21 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
10/23 – Houston, TX – Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
10/26 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/27 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/29 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat