Quicksand Confirm Addition Of Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky For Live Lineup

Home News Casey Melnick August 31st, 2021 - 1:02 PM

American post-hardcore band Quicksand confirmed today that a new guitarist will be joining the group’s live lineup for their upcoming tour slated to begin later next month. Via an Instagram post, Quicksand announced that vocalist and guitarist Stephen Brodsky will be taking over guitar duties. Brodsky is an American musician best known for his work with the bands Cave In, Mutoid Man, New Idea Society and Old Man Gloom.

This news doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise to Quicksand fans. Earlier this month, the band released a live performance video of their single “Colossus.” Fans were quick to point out that Brodsky was featured playing guitar in the performance. Now the band has officially confirmed what fans were speculating.

Prior to releasing the video performance, Quicksand’s vocalist and guitarist Walter Schreifels commented on the band’s new guitarist. Without referencing Brodsky’s name, Schreifels mentioned that a “really, really cool” guitarist was joining them for their upcoming tour. He expressed his excitement that he would no longer have to do all the guitar work and that new musical variations were possible, including a “punchier” sound.

Brodsky has since commented on Twitter in response to the exciting announcement. Sharing a clip of the “Colossus” performance, the guitarist announced that while he wasn’t involved in the recording process of the band’s newest album, he is excited to join them on the road this fall. Mentioning that he has enjoyed “wrapping” his head around the new songs, Brodsky seems extremely excited for the upcoming tour.

“The sound and vibe of that band has been ingrained in my musical DNA since I was a 14 year-old townie rocker hanging out in @newburycomics one day while “Slip” was being cranked in the store,” writes the guitarist about Quicksand’s importance to him.

Brodsky will be taking the spot of former guitarist Tom Capone, who hasn’t been with the band since his 2017 arrest. Capone exited the band’s tour that year after being caught stealing 43 items from an Arizona CVS.

Quicksand will be hitting the road in late September in support of their newest album Distant Populations, which was released on August 13th. This 11-track LP features a wide range of rock and raw emotion. The nationwide tour is set to begin in Boston on September 28th and will end on October 31st in Philadelphia.

Quicksand Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

9/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

9/29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

10/1 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

10/2 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

10/4 – Detroit, MI – El Club

10/5 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

10/8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

10/11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/12 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

10/19 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10/21 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/23 – Houston, TX – Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

10/26 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/27 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/29 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat