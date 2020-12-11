Stephen Brodsky Shares Acoustic Cover of Tool’s “Swamp Song”

Home News Roy Lott December 11th, 2020 - 8:14 AM

Stephen Brodsky of Cave In/Mutoid Man, etc. fame has shared a rendition of Tool‘s 1993 track “Swamp Song“. The singer-songwriter took to twitter to show the one-minute acoustic cover, shown below.

“Swamp Song” follows a series of covers by Brodsky including Tori Amos’ “China” nd most recently Journey’s “Of A Lifetime” from their 1975 self-titled debut and features drummer Nick Bellamore of Dee Snyder’s touring group, bassist Ian Miller of Kowloon Walled City, vocalist Marissa Nadler and guitarists Kurt Ballou of Converge as part of the Two Minutes to Late Night series. Brodsky is a regular on the series of covers, with him also covering Type O Negative’s “Be My Druidess” from their 1996 studio album October Rust, Rush’s “Anthem,” from their 1975 album Fly By Night and Soundgarden’s “Fourth of July.”

Brodsky’s other side project Mutoid Man released a few demos earlier this year via Bandcamp partaking in Bandcmp Friday. His other band, Cave In released a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic “Moonlight Mile” this past May and announced that the group are working on a new album remotely. Brodsky also announced that Converge was taking their Blood Moon project to the studio.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat