Bonnaroo 2021 Canceled Due to Unsafe Conditions Following Hurricane Ida

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 3:47 PM

Sad news for festival enthusiasts, Bonnaroo 2021 is officially canceled. The reason for the cancellation of the festival just days before it was bound to happen is the heavy rainfall caused by Hurricane Ida, according to Consequence. Due to all this rain, the festival grounds, or how organizers call it, Centeroo is deemed to be unsafe and unusable. The mudd would make it unresposible for people to drive or park on the waterlogged ground.

In a email to the many ticket holders and a social media post the organizers announced their decision. “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the statement reads, “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

In the statement, the organizers also express hope for a better experience next year, “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.” They continue, “Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

2021 has not been too kind with the beloved music and arts festival, just in the beginning of the year it became clear that the festival had to be postponed from its usual June date to September due to the continuing COVID pandemic. Then because of the new date, artists like Lana Del Rey, King Gizzard and The Lizzard Wizard and Janelle Monáe had to drop out of the lineup. The festival found some fitting replacement and continued as planned. The organizers later updated their COVID policies following the lead of other festivals this year. Just yesterday the festival offered refunds to ticket holders because of the heavy rainfall but didn’t officially cancel until today.