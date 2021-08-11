Turnstile Reveals Heavy New Track “Fly Again”

Home News Alison Alber August 11th, 2021 - 10:42 PM

Turnstile

There are not a lot of things certain in life, but at least this is, TURNSTILE keeps surprising their fans with continuing to be unpredictable. Today, the band shared the newest and final song of their upcoming album, Glow On. The song, called “Fly Again,” shows the band’s heavy side. Yes, they are known for being heavy, but what makes this song different from the others are the melodic notes throughout the track.

Just in July, the band released their song “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange, which showed their mellow side. With this harder release, the band once again raises the anticipation for their upcoming album, which is set to be released in two weeks.

“Fly Again” has a short and dramatic piano intro that then fades into this little fairytale-like piano sequence. Just after that, the song begins with hard and heavy beats while the frontman, Brendan Yates, sings rather melodic. It’s one of these contrasts in style throughout a song that seems to just work so well.

Once the chorus hits, the vocals change and match the energy of the rest of the song, just before becoming more airy and tuneful again. The rhythmic change of pace and hardness is what keeps the audience interested in the song and it almost feels like the song ends abruptly and without any warning.

TURNSTILE are set to hit the road with rap/punk duo $uicideboy$ on September 25th in Indianola, IA. The tour will feature many more genre-bending artists like slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy and more. The tour will conclude on November 16th in Nampa, ID.

The band will also perform at the Outbreak Fest at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England, on June 24-26, 2022. The festival will also feature bands like Knocked Loose, Citizen, Basement, Youth of Today and more.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi