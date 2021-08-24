Charlie Benante, Tom Morello, Paul McCartney and More React to the Death of Charlie Watts

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 24th, 2021 - 7:48 PM

All over the world musicians are expressing their sorrows for the passing of Charlie Watts. As his passing was back on August 24 when he stepped down from the Rolling Stones 2021 tour to recover from an unspecified surgery.

Elton John says, “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Charlie Benante shares the statement made about the passing of Charlie Watts via twitter :

Paul McCartney shares his feelings via twitter:

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Tom Morello expresses his condolences via twitter:

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

