mxdwn Music

Menu

Charlie Benante, Tom Morello, Paul McCartney and More React to the Death of Charlie Watts

August 24th, 2021 - 7:48 PM

Charlie Benante, Tom Morello, Paul McCartney and More React to the Death of Charlie Watts

All over the world musicians are expressing their sorrows for the passing of Charlie Watts. As his passing was back on August 24 when he stepped down from the Rolling Stones 2021 tour to recover from an unspecified surgery.

Elton John says, “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Charlie Benante shares the statement made about the passing of Charlie Watts via twitter :

Paul McCartney shares his feelings via twitter:

Tom Morello expresses his condolences via twitter:

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.